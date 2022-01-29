Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.74

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.74 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 75 ($1.01). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 75 ($1.01), with a volume of 11,624 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.93 million and a PE ratio of -41.67.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

