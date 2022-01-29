AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,300 shares, an increase of 142.6% from the December 31st total of 217,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in AFC Gamma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AFC Gamma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.