Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AFRM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.35.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.14. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after buying an additional 5,530,698 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 100.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after buying an additional 7,231,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 158.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after buying an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,969,000 after buying an additional 496,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

