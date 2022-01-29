Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. Aflac has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

