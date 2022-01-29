African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) traded up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 20,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 15,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF)

African Gold Group, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

