AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AGFMF traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 244. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

