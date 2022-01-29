AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Lowered to C$9.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGFMF. Desjardins lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $5.60 on Thursday. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

