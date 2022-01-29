AGNC Investment (AGNC) to Release Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

