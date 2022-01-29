Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 172,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

