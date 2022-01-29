Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Rating Increased to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.30.

TSE AEM opened at C$59.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$58.02 and a 12-month high of C$93.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$711,120.60. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

