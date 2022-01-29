Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Agree Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

ADC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.91.

ADC stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.42. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after buying an additional 1,061,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,435,000 after buying an additional 282,814 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 18.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,142,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,008,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,145,000 after buying an additional 20,707 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

