Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Short Interest Down 57.7% in January

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the December 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Ainos stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. Ainos has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 508.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%.

Ainos, Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

