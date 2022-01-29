Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.96% of Akamai Technologies worth $332,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 94.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 127.6% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $120.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.04.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

