Akroma Achieves Market Capitalization of $79,964.43 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $79,964.43 and approximately $123.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.91 or 0.06848211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00066914 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

