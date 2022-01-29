Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.81

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.81 and last traded at $69.98, with a volume of 3873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.17.

A number of analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,514. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alarm.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

