Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.81

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.81 and last traded at $69.98, with a volume of 3873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.17.
A number of analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56.
In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,514. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alarm.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.
About Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
