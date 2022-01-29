Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $189.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

