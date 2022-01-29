All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 222 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 222 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,528.67.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $872.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,293.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,422.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $780.00 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

