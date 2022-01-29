All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $117.41 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

