All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.8% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 8,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 257,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.5% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.