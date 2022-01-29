Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 70,885 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,715 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of R1 RCM worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in R1 RCM by 5.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 791,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 18.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,791 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in R1 RCM by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 616,002 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth approximately $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

RCM stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

