Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,662 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PEB opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.44%.

Several research firms have commented on PEB. Citigroup cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

