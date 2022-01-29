Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,087 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Chemours worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 188.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chemours by 146.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CC opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

