Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 59,969 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,969 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $116,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on Z shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.17.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.