Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,586,000 after buying an additional 344,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

