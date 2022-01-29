Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.47.

Shares of CNI opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.88. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

