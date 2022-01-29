Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.54 Million in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

CAKE opened at $34.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

