Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 17.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AB. Citigroup boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

