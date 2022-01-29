Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.20% of Gores Guggenheim as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGPI. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGPI stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

