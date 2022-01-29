Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 19,600 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.10% of Danimer Scientific worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,630,000 after buying an additional 3,153,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,204,000 after buying an additional 3,103,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after buying an additional 1,229,987 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 875,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,771,000 after buying an additional 703,343 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DNMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

