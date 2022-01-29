Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Down 46.9% in January

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 378,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 402.0 days.

APYRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $34.69 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

