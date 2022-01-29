Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Raised to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has $22.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

