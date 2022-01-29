AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys 118 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,287 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $97.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.