AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRZ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after buying an additional 7,181,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after buying an additional 3,472,855 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRZ. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

