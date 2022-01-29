AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Invests $113,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 190.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 427,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 280,636 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 189.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 283,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 185,853 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 60,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

NYSE:PLTR opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $16,853,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $4,082,804.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,728,578 shares of company stock worth $63,122,108 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.