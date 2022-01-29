AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 357 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.6% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 529.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,316 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,089,000 after purchasing an additional 993,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.

