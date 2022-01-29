AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,290 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 310,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78.

