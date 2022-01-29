Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Ally Financial stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

