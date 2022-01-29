Alpha Finance Lab Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001007 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $169.66 million and $9.46 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00040724 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002129 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001749 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001076 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

