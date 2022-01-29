AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,787 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after buying an additional 1,181,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after buying an additional 672,442 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,464,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $7.57 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.