AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Amundi acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,021,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after buying an additional 1,845,806 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 74.2% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,195,000 after buying an additional 1,723,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Teck Resources by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 18.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECK. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

TECK opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

