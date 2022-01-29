AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $281,000 Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,305 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

