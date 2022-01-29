AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $325,000 in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.