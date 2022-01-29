AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $40,551,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $271.79 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.84.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

