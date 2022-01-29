AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,260 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.29 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.