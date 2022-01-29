AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,987 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,533,000 after buying an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after acquiring an additional 852,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NYSE:FRT opened at $125.45 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $84.38 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.