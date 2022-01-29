AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 666 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 52.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $367.09 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $322.00 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $448.26 and its 200-day moving average is $478.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

