Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.60

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 32689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $956.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $73,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 158,287 shares of company stock worth $1,733,856 and sold 40,504 shares worth $483,899. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alphatec by 341.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 73.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

