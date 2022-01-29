ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ALS stock remained flat at $$8.87 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. ALS has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40.
ALS Company Profile
