ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALS stock remained flat at $$8.87 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. ALS has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

