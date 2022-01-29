AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AltaGas in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.75.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$26.00 on Thursday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$18.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.63. The stock has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$831.99 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

