Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 416.3% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 268.5 days.
Shares of ALMFF opened at $27.49 on Friday. Altium has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05.
About Altium
Featured Article: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.